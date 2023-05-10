UrduPoint.com

Dutch Prime Minister Says Discussed Ukraine Conflict With Brazilian President

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2023 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Wednesday that he had discussed the Ukraine conflict in the context of the international legal order with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during a meeting in Brasilia.

Rutte is on state visit to Brazil from May 8-10.

"International cooperation is more important than ever. The Netherlands and Brazil are in complete agreement on the foundations of our international legal order. This formed the basis of our discussion on the war in Ukraine," the Dutch prime minister wrote on Twitter, following his meeting with the Brazilian president.

During the talks, the parties also discussed ways to expand and deepen partnership between Dutch and Brazilian businesses, as well as means to address climate change, energy and food security.

Meanwhile, Dutch media reported that the West was striving to persuade Brazil to support Ukraine and start supplying weapons to Kiev, but Lula da Silva had repeatedly refused to do so, while condemning arms supplies and urging the United States and the European Union to "start talking about peace."

Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.

