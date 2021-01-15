UrduPoint.com
Dutch Prime Minister Says Gave Government Resignation To King

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Dutch Prime Minister Says Gave Government Resignation to King

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Friday he had tendered the government's resignation to King Willem-Alexander.

Rutte made the statement at a press conference, shortly after Dutch media reported that the government was resigning because of a scandal with officials mistakenly accusing thousands of parents of childcare benefit fraud and demanding to pay the money back.

