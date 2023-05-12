Dutch Prime Minister Says Had Meeting With Chinese Vice President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday that he had met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in The Hague to discuss bilateral relations.

"Good to welcome Chinese Vice President Han Zheng to The Hague today during his visit this week to Europe. The Netherlands attaches importance to a good relationship with China in which we speak openly with each other," Rutte said on Twitter.

Rutte added that Han also met with Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher.

Earlier this week, media reported that a number of Dutch municipalities were increasingly severing official cooperation in trade and cultural exchange with their sister cities in China after years of friendly relations. Some of them explained this decision by the alleged oppression of the Uyghurs in Xinjiang by the Chinese government.