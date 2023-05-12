UrduPoint.com

Dutch Prime Minister Says Had Meeting With Chinese Vice President

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Dutch Prime Minister Says Had Meeting With Chinese Vice President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday that he had met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in The Hague to discuss bilateral relations.

"Good to welcome Chinese Vice President Han Zheng to The Hague today during his visit this week to Europe. The Netherlands attaches importance to a good relationship with China in which we speak openly with each other," Rutte said on Twitter.

Rutte added that Han also met with Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher.

Earlier this week, media reported that a number of Dutch municipalities were increasingly severing official cooperation in trade and cultural exchange with their sister cities in China after years of friendly relations. Some of them explained this decision by the alleged oppression of the Uyghurs in Xinjiang by the Chinese government.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange Europe China Twitter Visit The Hague Netherlands Media Government

Recent Stories

Transition From Title 42 Will Be 'Swift And Immedi ..

Transition From Title 42 Will Be 'Swift And Immediate' - Mayorkas

28 minutes ago
 Australian study links poor sleep to brain health

Australian study links poor sleep to brain health

28 minutes ago
 Brussels bangs with street protest against forthco ..

Brussels bangs with street protest against forthcoming G-20 summit in IIOJK

28 minutes ago
 US Might Sanction Georgian Companies, Airports If ..

US Might Sanction Georgian Companies, Airports If Flights to Russia Resume - Sta ..

29 minutes ago
 AJK PM for citizens' due role in rapid development ..

AJK PM for citizens' due role in rapid development of State

47 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi writes to PM urging to ensu ..

President Dr Arif Alvi writes to PM urging to ensure Imran Khan's constitutional ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.