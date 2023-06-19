Dutch Prime Minister Says Will Visit Namibia, South Africa, Morocco From June 19-21

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that he was starting his visit to Namibia, South Africa and Morocco on Monday, which will last until June 21.

"In the coming days, I will visit Namibia, South Africa and Morocco. Africa and Europe need each other and have much to offer each other," Rutte said on Twitter.

Last week, the Dutch government said that Rutte would be accompanied by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Namibia and South Africa. During the meeting with the Namibian authorities, they intend to discuss multilateral cooperation, the international agenda, climate and energy, including Namibia's plans for the production, use and export of green hydrogen.

On Tuesday, Rutte and Frederiksen will visit South Africa, where they will be received by President Cyril Ramaphosa. They will exchange views on international developments, multilateral cooperation, as well as trade and investment between countries, the government added.

Rutte's trip will end in Morocco on Wednesday. In Rabat, the prime minister will hold a meeting with his Moroccan counterpart, Aziz Akhannouch, to discuss the strengthening of economic ties between the two countries, migration and regional security.