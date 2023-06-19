UrduPoint.com

Dutch Prime Minister Says Will Visit Namibia, South Africa, Morocco From June 19-21

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 19, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Dutch Prime Minister Says Will Visit Namibia, South Africa, Morocco From June 19-21

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that he was starting his visit to Namibia, South Africa and Morocco on Monday, which will last until June 21.

"In the coming days, I will visit Namibia, South Africa and Morocco. Africa and Europe need each other and have much to offer each other," Rutte said on Twitter.

Last week, the Dutch government said that Rutte would be accompanied by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Namibia and South Africa. During the meeting with the Namibian authorities, they intend to discuss multilateral cooperation, the international agenda, climate and energy, including Namibia's plans for the production, use and export of green hydrogen.

On Tuesday, Rutte and Frederiksen will visit South Africa, where they will be received by President Cyril Ramaphosa. They will exchange views on international developments, multilateral cooperation, as well as trade and investment between countries, the government added.

Rutte's trip will end in Morocco on Wednesday. In Rabat, the prime minister will hold a meeting with his Moroccan counterpart, Aziz Akhannouch, to discuss the strengthening of economic ties between the two countries, migration and regional security.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister Exchange Europe Twitter Visit Rabat South Africa Morocco Namibia June Government

Recent Stories

Apex Court reserves decision on Supreme Court Revi ..

Apex Court reserves decision on Supreme Court Review of Judgments & Orders Act 2 ..

32 minutes ago
 Zayed Charity Marathon to be held in Kerala, India

Zayed Charity Marathon to be held in Kerala, India

41 minutes ago
 IHC grants four weeks for AGP to respond to questi ..

IHC grants four weeks for AGP to respond to questions on audio leaks

2 hours ago
 Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to convene today to ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to convene today to sight Zil Hajj Moon

2 hours ago
 BISP releases 4th quarterly tranche of Benazir Kaf ..

BISP releases 4th quarterly tranche of Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance from tod ..

2 hours ago
 PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid ..

PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid for flood victims

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.