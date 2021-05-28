Dutch Prime Minister, Tikhanovskaya Discuss Situation in Belarus After Ryanair Incident

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday discussed the latest events in Belarus with opposition figure Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in the Hague

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday discussed the latest events in Belarus with opposition figure Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in the Hague.

"Dutch foreign minister @SigridKaag and I just had a good talk with opposition leader @Tsihanouskaya in The Hague about the disturbing developments in Belarus. The EU and the Netherlands will continue pressing for a peaceful solution to the crisis in her country," Rutte tweeted.

He noted in a follow-up tweet that the detention of Roman Protasevich and Sofia Sapega following the Raynair flight incident showed "the outrageous suppression of free expression by the Belarusian authorities, which has reached new levels.

On Sunday, a Ryanair flight traveling from Greece to Lithuania had to make an emergency landing in Belarus' Minsk over a bomb threat, which turned out to be fake. One of its passengers, Roman Protasevich, the founder of a Telegram channel that Minsk has designated as extremist, was detained during the stopover at the airport along with Russian citizen Sofia Sapega.

The incident prompted outrage from the EU, which suspended flights of Belarusian carriers and recommended its airlines to avoid flying over Belarus.