Dutch Prime Minister to Discuss Upcoming NATO Summit With Lithuanian President - Cabinet

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) Mark Rutte, the prime minister of the Netherlands, will meet with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on April 17 to discuss the upcoming NATO Summit in Vilnius and the Ukraine conflict, the Dutch cabinet said on Wednesday.

"On Monday, April 17, (Dutch) King (Willem-Alexander) will receive Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda... In the second half of the day, Prime Minister Rutte will receive President Nauseda at the Ministry of General Affairs. During the meeting, they will discuss such topics as the upcoming NATO Summit in Vilnius and the war in Ukraine," the cabinet said in a statement.

The next NATO Summit will be held from July 11-12 in Lithuania's capital Vilnius.