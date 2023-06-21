UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2023 | 11:41 PM

Dutch Prime Minister to Host Select NATO Leaders on June 27 Ahead of Vilnius Summit

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will host six NATO leaders and the alliance's secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, for a working dinner at his official residence in the Hague on June 27 in the run-up to the July summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will host six NATO leaders and the alliance's secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, for a working dinner at his official residence in the Hague on June 27 in the run-up to the July summit.

"At the initiative of Prime Minister Rutte and NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg, a meeting will be held at the Catshuis on Tuesday, 27 June, in preparation for the NATO summit in Vilnius," the Dutch government said in a statement.

The meeting will bring together the presidents of Lithuania, Poland and Romania and the prime ministers of Albania, Belgium and Norway. The leaders will discuss the conflict in Ukraine and the global security agenda. Ukraine is also expected to dominate the July 11-12 summit in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius.

