Dutch Prime Minister to Meet With Biden Next Week - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte accompanied by Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra will visit Washington next week to meet with US President Joe Biden, media reported on Thursday.

Rutte and Biden are expected to discuss the conflict in Ukraine and economic cooperation between the two countries, Dutch broadcaster NOS cited sources as saying.

The Dutch prime minister last visited the United States in 2019. That time, he met with then US President Donald Trump.