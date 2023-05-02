UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2023 | 10:39 PM

Dutch Prime Minister to Visit Brazil From May 8-10 - Government

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will travel to Brazil on an official three-day visit starting May 8, the Dutch government said on Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will travel to Brazil on an official three-day visit starting May 8, the Dutch government said on Tuesday.

"Prime Minister Rutte will visit Brazil from May 8-10," the government said in a statement, adding that Rutte will meet with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on May 9.

The two officials will discuss the relations between the Netherlands and Brazil, mutual trade and cooperation in energy, agriculture and food security, according to the Dutch cabinet.

A Dutch delegation led by the prime minister is also expected to attend an official dinner with da Silva, the presidents of Brazil's chamber of deputies and senate, the country's ministers and other high-ranking officials.

