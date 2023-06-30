Dutch Prime Minister to Visit Kosovo, Serbia in July Amid Ongoing Regional Tensions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will visit Serbia and Kosovo from July 3-4 amid the ongoing tensions in the region, the Dutch cabinet said on Friday.

"On Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4, Prime Minister Rutte will visit Serbia and Kosovo together with Luxembourg Prime Minister (Xavier) Bettel. The visit will allow (the parties) to discuss the tensions that have arisen between Serbia and Kosovo, as well as the importance of de-escalation and commitment to the EU-led dialogue to normalize relations," the cabinet said in a statement.

It added that as the first leg of their tour, the prime ministers will visit Belgrade on Monday, where they will meet with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to discuss the current developments in the region, the situation in Ukraine and migration. Later in the day, they will also meet with their Serbian counterpart, Ana Brnabic, the cabinet said.

On Tuesday, Rutte and Bettel will visit Kosovo to meet with Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani and Prime Minister Albin Kurti, the cabinet added.

On June 23, Kosovo police arrested utility worker Nenad Orlovic at a car wash near a bus station in the Serb-majority north of Kosovo, whose self-proclaimed independence Serbia has never recognized and which continues to refer to its former province as the Mitrovica region.

The reason for his arrest remains unknown.

The day before, on June 22, Vucic met with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and EU Special Representative Miroslav Lajcak at the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue in Brussels, and handed them a report on the beatings and abuse of Serbs detained by the Kosovo police.

In late May, clashes erupted after Kosovo forcibly installed new ethnic Albanian mayors in offices in several northern cities following municipal elections in April. The polls were boycotted by the Serb community but declared valid despite a less than 3.5% voter turnout. More than 50 Serbian protesters and at least 30 NATO peacekeeping troops were injured in the clashes.

Serbia has still not recognized the self-proclaimed independence of Kosovo, its former province which it continues to refer to as its Kosovo and Metohija region. A large ethnic Serb community is still residing in Kosovo's north, often bearing the brunt of diplomatic tensions between Belgrade and Pristina and protesting what they consider discriminatory Kosovar policies.