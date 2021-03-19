UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Prime Minister's Party Ahead In Parliamentary Elections - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 01:20 PM

Dutch Prime Minister's Party Ahead in Parliamentary Elections - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), headed by Mark Rutte, the acting Dutch prime minister, is leading in the parliamentary elections in the Netherlands with 99.4 percent of the ballots counted, media reported on Friday.

According to Telegraaf, VVD will get 35 out of 150 seats in the parliament, which is two seats more than it currently holds. Democrats 66, the left party headed by Sigrid Kaag, the acting trade minister, will get 23 seats, or four more seats than it currently holds.

The nationalist Party for Freedom, headed by lawmaker Geert Wilders, will get 17 seats, and the Christian Democratic Appeal, whose leader is Wopke Hoekstra, the acting finance minister, is expected to secure 15 mandates.

The elections for the country's lower chamber of parliament was held in course of three days - from Monday to Wednesday - due to the coronavirus-related restrictions. Thirty-seven parties were registered to take part in the elections.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Democracy Netherlands Chamber Democrats Christian Media From

Recent Stories

IRSA releases 69,800 cusecs water

9 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21) 19 march 2021

11 seconds ago

IESCO notifies power suspension programme for Satu ..

13 seconds ago

Philippines approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine: d ..

17 seconds ago

JKYSJL pays tributes to Shopian martyrs

21 seconds ago

Stokes relishes India T20 'final' in World Cup yea ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.