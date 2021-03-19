UrduPoint.com
Dutch Prime Minister's Party Ahead In Parliamentary Elections - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 04:53 PM

The People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), headed by Mark Rutte, the acting Dutch prime minister, is leading in the parliamentary elections in the Netherlands with 99.4 percent of the ballots counted, media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), headed by Mark Rutte, the acting Dutch prime minister, is leading in the parliamentary elections in the Netherlands with 99.4 percent of the ballots counted, media reported on Friday.

According to Telegraaf, VVD will get 35 out of 150 seats in the parliament, which is two seats more than it currently holds. Democrats 66, the left party headed by Sigrid Kaag, the acting trade minister, will get 23 seats, or four more seats than it currently holds.

The nationalist Party for Freedom, headed by lawmaker Geert Wilders, will get 17 seats, and the Christian Democratic Appeal, whose leader is Wopke Hoekstra, the acting finance minister, is expected to secure 15 mandates.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz congratulated Rutte on the parliamentary election victory on Friday.

"Dear @MinPres Mark Rutte, my sincere congratulations on winning the elections again in the #Netherlands! I look forward to working together with strong European partners like you," Kurz wrote on his Twitter.

The elections for the country's lower chamber of parliament were held in course of three days � from Monday to Wednesday � due to the coronavirus-related restrictions. Thirty-seven parties were registered to take part in the elections.

