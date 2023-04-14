UrduPoint.com

Dutch Prime Minister's Party To Stop Using TikTok For Security Reasons - Member

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2023 | 07:55 PM

Dutch Prime Minister's Party to Stop Using TikTok for Security Reasons - Member

The largest party in the Netherlands, the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy, led by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, has decided to stop using Chinese video-sharing app TikTok due to fears that Beijing could gain access to secret data, party member Queeny Rajkowski said on Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The largest party in the Netherlands, the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy, led by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, has decided to stop using Chinese video-sharing app TikTok due to fears that Beijing could gain access to secret data, party member Queeny Rajkowski said on Friday.

"The security services have pointed out the danger of this company ... Basically, it is about espionage and theft of state secrets. Since security is of paramount importance to us, we will completely abandon (the TikTok app)," Rajkowski was quoted as saying by Dutch broadcaster RTL Nieuws.

Over the last few months, TikTok access from government devices has been prohibited in more than half of US states, the United Kingdom, France, Canada, New Zealand, the European Commission, the European Parliament, and the Council of the European Union due to security concerns about user data being accessed by the Chinese government.

In addition, the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs has approved a bill that could allow the US government to ban TikTok or any other foreign app if they are believed to be a threat to national security.

Several European countries, including the Netherlands, also announced their intention to ban TikTok from their civil servants' work devices.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Parliament Canada Democracy France European Union Company Beijing United Kingdom Netherlands From Government New Zealand

Recent Stories

Xi tells Lula China's development will create oppo ..

Xi tells Lula China's development will create opportunities for Brazil

4 minutes ago
 Europe Faces Challenges With Inflation, Economic R ..

Europe Faces Challenges With Inflation, Economic Recovery, Financial Stability - ..

2 minutes ago
 US Court Charges Teixeira With Retention, Transmis ..

US Court Charges Teixeira With Retention, Transmission of Secret Information

2 minutes ago
 Norway Declares 15 Employees of Russian Embassy Pe ..

Norway Declares 15 Employees of Russian Embassy Personae Non Grata - Foreign Min ..

2 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results - 1st upda ..

Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results - 1st update

2 minutes ago
 Adviser to CM Punjab on sports. Wahab Riaz preside ..

Adviser to CM Punjab on sports. Wahab Riaz presides important meeting

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.