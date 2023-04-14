The largest party in the Netherlands, the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy, led by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, has decided to stop using Chinese video-sharing app TikTok due to fears that Beijing could gain access to secret data, party member Queeny Rajkowski said on Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The largest party in the Netherlands, the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy, led by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, has decided to stop using Chinese video-sharing app TikTok due to fears that Beijing could gain access to secret data, party member Queeny Rajkowski said on Friday.

"The security services have pointed out the danger of this company ... Basically, it is about espionage and theft of state secrets. Since security is of paramount importance to us, we will completely abandon (the TikTok app)," Rajkowski was quoted as saying by Dutch broadcaster RTL Nieuws.

Over the last few months, TikTok access from government devices has been prohibited in more than half of US states, the United Kingdom, France, Canada, New Zealand, the European Commission, the European Parliament, and the Council of the European Union due to security concerns about user data being accessed by the Chinese government.

In addition, the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs has approved a bill that could allow the US government to ban TikTok or any other foreign app if they are believed to be a threat to national security.

Several European countries, including the Netherlands, also announced their intention to ban TikTok from their civil servants' work devices.