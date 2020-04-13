Dutch Prison Guards Disperse COVID-19 Quarantine Protest With Pepper Spray - Reports

Prison guards at the penitentiary institution in Dutch Lelystad used pepper spray to disperse a protest among prisoners who have been outraged with the restrictive measures caused by the coronavirus pandemic, media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Prison guards at the penitentiary institution in Dutch Lelystad used pepper spray to disperse a protest among prisoners who have been outraged with the restrictive measures caused by the coronavirus pandemic, media reported on Monday.

According to the NL Times news portal, detainees have not been allowed visitors for nearly a month due to the risk of the spread of coronavirus. In addition, the restrictions have affected their day program.

Protests erupted on Sunday in the kitchen block of the penitentiary center and were initially peaceful.

Prison guards were forced to intervene when protesters tried to barricade the kitchen window so that the staff could not see what was happening inside.

About 40-50 inmates participated in the protest, the news outlet said, citing a spokesperson for the Dutch Ministry of Justice and Security. No reports of injuries have been received so far.

The Netherlands has to date confirmed over 25,000 cases of COVID-19 and 2,737 fatalities.