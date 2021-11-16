Dutch Prosecution Office Confirms Arrest of Russian Citizen on Suspicion of Cybercrimes

The Prosecution Office North Holland confirmed on Tuesday the arrest of a Russian citizen at the US request on suspicion of involvement in cybercrimes

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The Prosecution Office North Holland confirmed on Tuesday the arrest of a Russian citizen at the US request on suspicion of involvement in cybercrimes.

"I can confirm that on the 2nd of November a man from Russia was arrested at the airport Schiphol. We cannot say when his expected extradition to the U.S.A. will be. The detention for the purpose of extradition is extended with the maximum of 60 days.

Within those days the U.S.A. has to submit a complete extradition request. The accusations against him are indeed related to cybercrime," the spokesperson of the prosecutor's office, Ilse de Heer, told RIA Novosti.

However, the Netherlands has not yet received the request from the United States for extradition of arrested Denis Dubnikov, de Heer said.

"There cannot be a court hearing before we received a complete extradition request from the U.S.A.," the spokesperson added.