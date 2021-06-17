UrduPoint.com
Dutch Prosecution Says Open To Considering New Data On Ongoing MH17 Crash Investigation

The Dutch prosecutor's office is ready to take into account new data on the ongoing investigation into the 2014 downing of a Malaysian jet over Ukraine, Prosecutor Manon Ridderbeks said on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The Dutch prosecutor's office is ready to take into account new data on the ongoing investigation into the 2014 downing of a Malaysian jet over Ukraine, Prosecutor Manon Ridderbeks said on Thursday.

The hearing on the merits of the case resumed earlier in the day in the Schiphol Judicial Complex.

Ridderbeks said that the probe by the investigating judge was still ongoing and recalled that back in 2020 prosecutors said they were always open to new information that could result in changes to the interim conclusion of the investigation.

The Malaysian Boeing bound for Kuala Lumpur crashed in July 2014 while flying over a conflict zone in eastern Ukraine, killing all 298 people aboard. A Joint Investigation Team, set up by Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Ukraine claims that the plane was downed by a Buk missile belonging to the Russian armed forces. Moscow has strongly rejected the allegations. Though Russia offered help in the investigation, it was denied full access to the probe.

