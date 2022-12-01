Dutch Prosecution Will Not Request Extradition of Convicts in MH17 Case From Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) The Dutch prosecutor's office said on Thursday that it would not request the extradition of those convicted in the case of MH17 crash in eastern Ukraine from Russia.

On Thursday, the Dutch prosecutor's office also said it would not appeal against the decision of the District Court of The Hague on MH17.

"The Russian Federation does not extradite its citizens. Therefore, the extradition of criminals will not be requested," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

At the same time, the department promised to make further efforts to ensure that the convicts serve their sentences.