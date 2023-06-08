UrduPoint.com

Dutch Prosecutor Announces Arrest Of Man Suspected Of Preparing Attack In Belgium

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2023 | 06:30 PM

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Police in the Dutch city of Deventer have arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of preparing a terrorist attack in Belgium, the Dutch prosecutor's office said on Thursday.

"On Tuesday, June 6, 2023, a 19-year-old man was arrested in Deventer.

The National Prosecutor's Office is investigating his involvement in preparing a terrorist attack in Belgium," the statement said.

Investigators will interrogate the suspect in Rotterdam on Friday.

Another suspect had already been detained last month on suspicion of preparing a terrorist attack in Belgium. The Dutch news agency said that this suspect, who remains in custody, was a 16-year-old teenager from Eindhoven.

