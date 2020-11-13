UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Prosecutor Backs MH17 Case Defense's Request To Interview Dubinsky As Witness

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 07:56 PM

Dutch Prosecutor Backs MH17 Case Defense's Request to Interview Dubinsky as Witness

The Dutch court that is hearing the MH17 plane crash case should grant a request of Russian national Oleg Pulatov's defense to interview another defendant, Sergey Dubinsky, as a witness, Dutch prosecutor Ward Ferdinandusse said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The Dutch court that is hearing the MH17 plane crash case should grant a request of Russian national Oleg Pulatov's defense to interview another defendant, Sergey Dubinsky, as a witness, Dutch prosecutor Ward Ferdinandusse said on Friday.

The trial of four suspects in the 2014 MH17 flight downing in eastern Ukraine Russian nationals Pulatov, Dubinsky and Igor Girkin as well as Ukrainian national Leonid Kharchenko began in March in the Netherlands. Pulatov is represented by an international group of lawyers, while the others are being tried in absentia.

Last week, Pulatov's defense asked the court to interview the other defendants. In late October, Dubinsky used independent journalism project Bonanza Media to announce that he was ready to take a polygraph test in Russia in the presence of a representative of the Dutch prosecutor's office.

Speaking at a hearing on Friday, Ferdinandusse said that Dubinsky's readiness to answer questions had made the prosecutors see Pulatov's request to interview the former in a different light. According to the prosecutor, they have many questions for Dubinsky. So, he continued, the court should accept Dubinsky's offer to answer further questions as a witness in the Pulatov case.

Ferdinandusse noted that the Netherlands would not ask Dubinsky to take a polygraph test, as it questions reliability of polygraph evidence in criminal cases.

As for where the questioning should take place and how it should be organized, it is up to investigators, he added.

Flight MH17 crashed with 298 people on board on July 17, 2014, in eastern Ukraine while en route to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam, leaving no survivors. Kiev accused Donbas militias of downing the aircraft, while the self-proclaimed republics said that they had no weapons capable of downing such a plane.

The crash is being investigated by the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which claims that the aircraft was downed by a Buk missile originating from the Russian armed forces. The Russian Foreign Ministry has refuted the accusation as groundless and called the investigation biased.

Russia has said that the JIT ignored the information Moscow gave the Netherlands the radar data and documents proving that the Buk missile that hit the Boeing belonged to the Ukrainian government forces.

Related Topics

Hearing Ukraine Moscow Russia Lawyers Kuala Lumpur Amsterdam Kiev Netherlands March July October Criminals Media From Government Court

Recent Stories

Economic Zone to turn Nowshera into industrial hub ..

53 seconds ago

Govt protecting transgender community: minister

54 seconds ago

Israel seals deal for Covid-19 vaccines

56 seconds ago

PTI to sweep elections in Gilgit Baltistan; hopes ..

58 seconds ago

US Embassy in Ukraine Suspends Citizen Services Ov ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Deployed Over 1,100 Peacekeepers to Karabak ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.