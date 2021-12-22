Dutch Prosecutor Demands Longer Sentences for Defendants in MH17 Case

(@FahadShabbir)

Defendants in the case of the MH17 plane crash Russian citizens Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky, Oleg Pulatov, and Ukrainian Igor Kharchenko deserve long-term punishment, prosecutor Thijs Berger said on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Defendants in the case of the MH17 plane crash Russian citizens Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky, Oleg Pulatov, and Ukrainian Igor Kharchenko deserve long-term punishment, prosecutor Thijs Berger said on Wednesday.

Hearings on the plane crash resumed Monday.

Dutch prosecutors believe that the defendants are responsible for destroying the plane and killing 298 passengers, therefore, they deserve long-term punishment, Berger said at a hearing.