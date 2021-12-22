UrduPoint.com

Dutch Prosecutor Demands Longer Sentences For Defendants In MH17 Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 02:46 PM

Dutch Prosecutor Demands Longer Sentences for Defendants in MH17 Case

Defendants in the case of the MH17 plane crash Russian citizens Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky, Oleg Pulatov, and Ukrainian Igor Kharchenko deserve long-term punishment, prosecutor Thijs Berger said on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Defendants in the case of the MH17 plane crash Russian citizens Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky, Oleg Pulatov, and Ukrainian Igor Kharchenko deserve long-term punishment, prosecutor Thijs Berger said on Wednesday.

Hearings on the plane crash resumed Monday.

Dutch prosecutors believe that the defendants are responsible for destroying the plane and killing 298 passengers, therefore, they deserve long-term punishment, Berger said at a hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Russia

Recent Stories

Power generation increasing but nothing is done to ..

Power generation increasing but nothing is done to increase power consumption: M ..

17 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi Pri ..

UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi Prince

19 minutes ago
 Road accident claims life of a man in sargodha

Road accident claims life of a man in sargodha

4 minutes ago
 Fake medicines recovered in peshawar

Fake medicines recovered in peshawar

4 minutes ago
 Libya vote 'impossible' Friday: parliament committ ..

Libya vote 'impossible' Friday: parliament committee

11 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 7,456 more COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 7,456 more COVID-19 cases

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.