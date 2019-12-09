UrduPoint.com
Dutch Prosecutor Finds No Political Interference In Wilders Discrimination Trial - Reports

Mon 09th December 2019 | 09:11 PM

The Dutch public prosecution office announced on Monday that there was no ministerial interference in the 2016 conviction of a member of parliament, Geert Wilders, who was found guilty of discrimination due to his role in anti-Moroccan chants among supporters in 2014, national media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) The Dutch public prosecution office announced on Monday that there was no ministerial interference in the 2016 conviction of a member of parliament, Geert Wilders, who was found guilty of discrimination due to his role in anti-Moroccan chants among supporters in 2014, national media reported.

According to the DutchNews portal, Wilders demanded prosecutors drop the case, claiming that the guilty verdict was motivated by political interference.

In 2014, Wilders was alleged to have asked a room of supporters if they wanted to have "more or fewer" Moroccans in the country.

The crowd is said to have replied "fewer," to which Wilders responded that he would "take care of that," the portal reported.

Wilders was found guilty in December 2016 on charges of being discriminatory against Dutch Moroccans. However, he was neither fined nor incarcerated.

Wilders is the leader of Party for Freedom, a right-wing, anti-migration political party. He has supported a burqa ban in the Netherlands.

