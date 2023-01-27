UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Dutch Prosecutor General Says Decision on Transfer of 'Scythian Gold' to Kiev to Be Upheld

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) The decision of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal on the transfer of "Scythian gold" to Ukraine may remain in force, the office of the Dutch Prosecutor General said on Friday.

The "Scythian Gold" collection, consisting of almost 2,000 artifacts and belonging to several Crimean museums, was exhibited at the Allard Pierson Museum in Amsterdam in early February 2014, before Crimea joined Russia.

In August 2014, the Dutch museum decided not to transfer the exhibits to either Ukraine or Crimea until a competent judge makes a decision or an agreement between the parties is reached.

"The Court of Appeal of The Hague decided in October 2021 that the objects should be returned to the State of Ukraine. In his today's Opinion, Advocate General Vlas advised the Supreme Court that the decision of the Court of Appeal be upheld," the prosecutor's advisory opinion said.

