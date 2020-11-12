UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Prosecutor Insists Witnesses In MH17 Crash Case Remain Anonymous

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 07:30 PM

Dutch Prosecutor Insists Witnesses in MH17 Crash Case Remain Anonymous

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Dutch prosecutors believe that the anonymity of the witnesses in the case of downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014 is necessary to ensure their safety, and there are no reasons to disclose their identity, prosecutor Thijs Berger said on Wednesday.

The hearing on the criminal case resumed on Thursday at the Schiphol Judicial Complex located in the northern Dutch city of Badhoevedorp. Sabine ten Doesschate, the defender of Russian citizen Oleg Pulatov, claimed that the anonymity of the witnesses hinders the assessment of their testimony's reliability, as no one, including the judges, was not aware of their background.

"Concerning the anonymous witnesses ... The case materials contain certain information, which is confidential and unavailable to them [to the defense]. It was necessary to protect the witnesses. It should be treated seriously," Berger said.

The prosecutor added that an independent investigating magistrate had checked the reliability of each witness and the credibility of their testimony.

"There is a rule, according to which, if the defense can not attend the interrogation of witnesses, prosecutors are not present either," Berger said.

MH17 was shot down on July 17, 2014, in eastern Ukraine on its way to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 people aboard died. Pulatov is one of four defendants, along with Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky, and Leonid Kharchenko, currently on trial at a court in the Netherlands in relation to the incident.

The Joint Investigative Team (JIT), which is looking into the case, believes that the Boeing was shot down with a weapon belonging to a Russian military unit. The JIT, headed by the Dutch prosecutors, does not include Russian representatives.

Russia said that it gave the Netherlands radar data and documents proving that the missile that hit the plane belonged to Ukraine and was launched from the territory controlled by Kiev. However, this information was not taken into account. The Russian Foreign Ministry called the JIT accusations against Russia one-sided and regrettable.

Related Topics

Hearing Ukraine Russia Died Kuala Lumpur Amsterdam Kiev Malaysia Netherlands July Criminals All From Weapon Court

Recent Stories

Admission race heats up as 42 Abu Dhabi begins pre ..

31 minutes ago

ADNOC leverages advanced technologies to enhance d ..

1 hour ago

Match officials for HBL PSL 2020 playoffs announce ..

2 hours ago

6th Virtual Global Symposium on Health Systems Res ..

2 hours ago

Masood Khan urges youth to highlight Kashmir issue ..

2 hours ago

Speakers of Egyptian House of Representatives, Sen ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.