Dutch Prosecutor Invites Defendants In MH17 Case To Testify Before Russian Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 06:00 AM

AMSTERDAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The defendants in the case of the crash of flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine in July 2014 - three Russians and one Ukrainian - may testify before the Russian authorities, Dutch prosecutor Ward Ferdinandusse said at a court hearing at the high-security Schiphol Judicial Complex.

Ferdinandusse said the defendants may also come personally, send a lawyer to represent their interests or write the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT) a message using its website or social networks.

Flight MH17 of Malaysia Airlines crashed on July 17, 2014, in eastern Ukraine while en route to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam.

All 298 people aboard were killed. Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's easternmost Donbas region, where the plane was shot down, have exchanged blame for the incident.

The investigation into the MH17 crash is being conducted by Dutch prosecutors and the JIT. Russia conducted its own investigation and said it had provided the JIT with evidence, including radar data, showing that the plane had been shot down by a Ukrainian Buk missile.

