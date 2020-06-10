UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Prosecutor Says MH17 Suspects Downed Plane Mistaking It For Ukraine Military Jet

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 10:49 PM

Dutch Prosecutor Says MH17 Suspects Downed Plane Mistaking It for Ukraine Military Jet

Four defendants in the MH17 crash case Russian nationals Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov, and Ukrainian national Leonid Kharchenko deliberately downed the plane mistaking it for a Ukrainian Air Force aircraft, Dutch Prosecutor Thijs Berger said during court hearings on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Four defendants in the MH17 crash case Russian nationals Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov, and Ukrainian national Leonid Kharchenko deliberately downed the plane mistaking it for a Ukrainian Air Force aircraft, Dutch Prosecutor Thijs Berger said during court hearings on Wednesday.

The hearings into the MH17 crash were renewed on June 8 in the Netherlands.

"As we indicated before, files include several indications that it was precisely their intention to down a military aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force. We can deduce this from intercepted conversations of the accused after the downing of MH17," Berger stated.

The prosecutor stated that Girkin, Dubinsky, Pulatov and Kharchenko might have played a key role in deploying Buk missile that downed the MH17 flight.

Berger noted that Buk's crew also contributed to the crash, adding that the investigation into their actions was ongoing.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 crashed on July 17, 2014, in eastern Ukraine while en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, killing all 298 people aboard. The accident is being investigated by Dutch prosecutors and the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which claim that the plane was hit by Russia's Buk missile. Moscow has repeatedly denied involvement in the incident, saying that the JIT had not presented a shred of evidence to support its claims.

Related Topics

Accident Ukraine Moscow Russia Kuala Lumpur Amsterdam Netherlands June July All From Court

Recent Stories

DoH supports scientific research to help fight COV ..

51 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Germany discuss cultural partnership

1 hour ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, Director-General of Staatliche Kun ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

2 hours ago

Ahmed bin Saeed witnesses installation of the Molt ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.