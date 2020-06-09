UrduPoint.com
Dutch Prosecutor Says Ukraine Not Presenting Primary Radar Data On MH17 Crash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 02:01 PM

Dutch Prosecutor Says Ukraine Not Presenting Primary Radar Data on MH17 Crash

Ukraine has not presented to the Dutch court primary radar data related to the crash of Malaysia's flight MH17, Dutch Prosecutor Thijs Berger said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Ukraine has not presented to the Dutch court Primary radar data related to the crash of Malaysia's flight MH17, Dutch Prosecutor Thijs Berger said on Tuesday.

"Ukraine has effectively not presented any primary radar data. Ukraine has told the Dutch Safety Board that no primary radar data has been registered, as the radar was not operating at that moment," Berger said at the hearings into the MH17 case.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 crashed on July 17, 2014, over Ukraine's war-torn eastern region of Donbas, while en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. All the 298 people on board were killed. The rival forces in Kiev and Donbas have been blaming the plane's downing on each other.

The accident is being investigated by Dutch prosecutors and the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team, which claim that the plane was hit by Russia's Buk missile. Moscow has repeatedly denied involvement.

