UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Prosecutors Agree To Postpone Malaysian MH17 Crash Hearings Until Early 2021

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 04:13 PM

Dutch Prosecutors Agree to Postpone Malaysian MH17 Crash Hearings Until Early 2021

Netherlands Public Prosecution Service has agreed to postpone hearings in substance of the Boeing MH17 crash case from this fall to February-March of next year as requested by attorneys and representatives of victims, prosecutor Ward Ferdinandusse said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Netherlands Public Prosecution Service has agreed to postpone hearings in substance of the Boeing MH17 crash case from this fall to February-March of next year as requested by attorneys and representatives of victims, prosecutor Ward Ferdinandusse said on Friday.

The Malaysian jetliner crashed in July of 2014 while flying over a conflict zone in Ukraine's east from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. All 298 people on board were killed. The prosecution believes that the plane was downed by a Russian missile launched from Ukraine's breakaway east.

"If the legal team and representatives of relatives [of victims] need more time, the prosecution service will take it into account... Taking into account yesterday's letter from the council of relatives, we propose to approve a preliminary schedule of further substantive hearings and hold them in February-March of 2021 instead of this fall," Ferdinandusse said at a public hearing.

Ferdinandusse also said that prosecutors refused to look into viability of a scenario where the Boeing could have been downed by a Ukrainian military plane, as requested by attorneys of Oleg Pulatov, one of the suspects, Russian national.

According to the prosecutor, considerations of an alternative scenario can only be launched if it is plausible, whereas all current evidence including traces of damage on the plane and bodies, data from radars and intercepted phone talks support the missile hit scenario.

"All this evidence suggest that the plane was downed by a Buk missile. Pulatov had to provide evidence that could refute this evidence," Ferdinandusse said.

Earlier this week, Pulatov's attorney Sabine ten Doesschate requested an inquiry into radar data to determine if any military aircraft were in vicinity of the downed Boeing on the crash day, claiming a precedent from 2001 when Ukrainian soldiers mistakenly downed Russian plane Tu-154.

Three other suspects Russian nationals Igor Girkin and Sergey Dubinsky, and Leonid Kharchenko of Ukraine have their cases ready for substantial hearings, expected to begin in the fall.

Related Topics

Hearing Ukraine Russia Kuala Lumpur Amsterdam Netherlands July All From

Recent Stories

New General Assembly of NUST Alumni Association sw ..

41 seconds ago

Russia May Resume International Air Flights in Jul ..

5 seconds ago

UK teen who threw French boy off London gallery ja ..

6 seconds ago

Pakistan & China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Ind ..

11 seconds ago

Prime Minister to launch Ehsaas cash relief for 13 ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns hearing of case pertaining ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.