PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The Dutch prosecutors entered into the case file the Russian arms industry company Almaz-Antey's report on the photographs of the wreckage found at the site of the MH17 plane crash, prosecutor Manon Ridderbeks said on Thursday.

"All the wreckage found at the crash site underwent a forensic medical examination. The Russian defense concern Almaz-Antey assessed photographs of the wreckage found at the site of the tragedy. Their conclusions on the photos and reports were attached to the case," Ridderbeks said.

According to the report, only the wreckage of MH17 aircraft was found at the site.