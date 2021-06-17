UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Prosecutors Attach To Case File Almaz-Antey's Report On Photos Of MH17 Wreckage

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 03:02 PM

Dutch Prosecutors Attach to Case File Almaz-Antey's Report on Photos of MH17 Wreckage

The Dutch prosecutors entered into the case file the Russian arms industry company Almaz-Antey's report on the photographs of the wreckage found at the site of the MH17 plane crash, prosecutor Manon Ridderbeks said on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The Dutch prosecutors entered into the case file the Russian arms industry company Almaz-Antey's report on the photographs of the wreckage found at the site of the MH17 plane crash, prosecutor Manon Ridderbeks said on Thursday.

"All the wreckage found at the crash site underwent a forensic medical examination. The Russian defense concern Almaz-Antey assessed photographs of the wreckage found at the site of the tragedy. Their conclusions on the photos and reports were attached to the case," Ridderbeks said.

According to the report, only the wreckage of MH17 aircraft was found at the site.

Related Topics

Russia Company SITE All Industry

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen to S&T Summit: 32% Increase in Techno ..

11 minutes ago

Suspect should be hanged if found guilty of sexual ..

12 minutes ago

Three small dams to be constructed to supply water ..

1 minute ago

Govt has given people friendly,balanced budget: pr ..

1 minute ago

Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United to take on eac ..

43 minutes ago

CM GB takes notice of an alleged rape, murder of a ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.