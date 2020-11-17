UrduPoint.com
Dutch Prosecutors Claim Terrorist Motive Behind Shooting Attack On Saudi Embassy - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Dutch Prosecutors Claim Terrorist Motive Behind Shooting Attack on Saudi Embassy - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The suspect perpetrator of the shooting attack on Saudi Arabia's embassy in the Netherlands had terrorist motives, the Dutch news portal reported on Tuesday, citing the Public Prosecution Service of the Netherlands.

Last Thursday, the Saudi embassy was fired at around 20 times, with no injuries ensuing.

Police arrested a 40-year-old suspect.

According to Dutch prosecutors, as quoted in the report, the suspect acted with a terrorist motive, as he "wanted to enforce his will on the embassy through his actions."

The suspect reportedly sought to kill the embassy's security guard.

The man was detained on Monday to remain in custody for the next two weeks as the investigation continues.

