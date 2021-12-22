Dutch Prosecutors Demand Life Imprisonment for Defendants in MH17 Crash Case

(@imziishan)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The Dutch prosecutor's office demands life imprisonment for all four defendants in the case of the MH17 plane crash, prosecutor Manon Ridderbeks said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, prosecutor Thijs Berger said that they all deserve long-term punishment for destroying the plane and killing 298 passengers.

The Dutch court later suspended hearings in the MH17 crash case until March 7, 2022, when the floor will be given to the defense team.