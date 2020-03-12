UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Prosecutors Demanding Court Agrees To Suggested Version Of MH17 Crash - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 09:12 PM

Dutch Prosecutors Demanding Court Agrees to Suggested Version of MH17 Crash - Moscow

Dutch prosecutors are demanding that the court working on the crash of the 2014 crash of MH17 flight over Ukraine give a quick formal approval to the suggested version of events, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Dutch prosecutors are demanding that the court working on the crash of the 2014 crash of MH17 flight over Ukraine give a quick formal approval to the suggested version of events, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

"The unceremonious behavior of the prosecutors was noticeable as they were openly pushing the hearing ahead and demanding that the court simply approve as soon as possible the suggested sole version of events," Maria Zakharova said.

Related Topics

Hearing Ukraine Russia Court

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz appreciates Khaqan for being loyal to ..

4 minutes ago

Meeting reviews Lahore District Overseas Pakistani ..

4 minutes ago

China urges U.S. to stop using human rights to int ..

4 minutes ago

More rain likely in Punjab areas 12 Mar 2020

4 minutes ago

A letter of intent signed between ANF ,NHRSC

10 minutes ago

Parks and Horticulture Authority to mark Jashn-e-B ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.