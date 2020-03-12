Dutch Prosecutors Demanding Court Agrees to Suggested Version of MH17 Crash - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

Dutch prosecutors are demanding that the court working on the crash of the 2014 crash of MH17 flight over Ukraine give a quick formal approval to the suggested version of events, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Dutch prosecutors are demanding that the court working on the crash of the 2014 crash of MH17 flight over Ukraine give a quick formal approval to the suggested version of events, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

"The unceremonious behavior of the prosecutors was noticeable as they were openly pushing the hearing ahead and demanding that the court simply approve as soon as possible the suggested sole version of events," Maria Zakharova said.