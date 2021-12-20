Dutch Prosecutors Insists MH17 Was Downed by Buk Missile From Donbas

(@FahadShabbir)

The Dutch prosecutor's office insists that the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014 was downed by a Buk missile from the Pervomayskoye settlement controlled by Donbas militia, prosecutor Thijs Berger said on Monday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) The Dutch prosecutor's office insists that the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014 was downed by a Buk missile from the Pervomayskoye settlement controlled by Donbas militia, prosecutor Thijs Berger said on Monday.

Russian testimony was added to the MH17 crash case to balance the dossier, Berger added.