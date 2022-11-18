UrduPoint.com

Dutch Prosecutor's Office Disagrees With Court Decision Regarding Pulatov In MH17 Case

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Dutch Prosecutor's Office Disagrees With Court Decision Regarding Pulatov in MH17 Case

SCHIPHOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The Dutch prosecutor's office does not agree with the court's decision that the role of Russian citizen Oleg Pulatov in the case of the crash of flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine does not entail criminal liability, the office's spokesperson, Brechtje van de Moosdijk, told RIA Novosti.

"The court has established that Pulatov was tasked with the positioning of tanks and the Buk TELAR in the vicinity of Snizhne, that the convicted Kharchenko delivered the Buk TELAR to Pulatov, that Pulatov did not stop Kharchenko in his further transport of the Buk and that Pulatov shortly after that tried to call a telephone number belonging to the Buk crew, and that this number tried to call Pulatov back. The court concludes these facts don't amount to criminal liability. On this, the Public Prosecution Service disagrees," she said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Van Criminals Court

Recent Stories

Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencin ..

Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencing of Defendants in MH17 Crash ..

16 minutes ago
 Russian Envoy Calls IAEA Resolution on Iran 'Count ..

Russian Envoy Calls IAEA Resolution on Iran 'Counterproductive, Untimely'

16 minutes ago
 World must speak with "one voice" to urge India to ..

World must speak with "one voice" to urge India to desist from altering IIOJK de ..

43 minutes ago
 US Welcomes Dutch Court Decision on MH-17 Flight C ..

US Welcomes Dutch Court Decision on MH-17 Flight Case - Blinken

43 minutes ago
 DR Congo sends warplanes against advancing M23 reb ..

DR Congo sends warplanes against advancing M23 rebels

43 minutes ago
 Germany Experiences Nation-Wide Network Disruption ..

Germany Experiences Nation-Wide Network Disruptions - Reports

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.