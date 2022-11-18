SCHIPHOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The Dutch prosecutor's office does not agree with the court's decision that the role of Russian citizen Oleg Pulatov in the case of the crash of flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine does not entail criminal liability, the office's spokesperson, Brechtje van de Moosdijk, told RIA Novosti.

"The court has established that Pulatov was tasked with the positioning of tanks and the Buk TELAR in the vicinity of Snizhne, that the convicted Kharchenko delivered the Buk TELAR to Pulatov, that Pulatov did not stop Kharchenko in his further transport of the Buk and that Pulatov shortly after that tried to call a telephone number belonging to the Buk crew, and that this number tried to call Pulatov back. The court concludes these facts don't amount to criminal liability. On this, the Public Prosecution Service disagrees," she said.