SCHIPHOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The Dutch prosecutor's office is satisfied with the guilty verdict of the Hague court to three defendants in the case of the crash of the MH17 flight in eastern Ukraine in 2014, the office's spokesperson, Brechtje van de Moosdijk, told RIA Novosti.

"The Public Prosecution Service is very satisfied with the verdict. Especially important for the next of kin is that the court has looked at the case with a broad scope and has established that from May 2014 the Russian federation had overall control over the DPR and that the BUK TELAR used to shoot down MH17 came from the Russian Federation and was brought back to the Russian Federation immediately after," the spokesperson said.