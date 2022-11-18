UrduPoint.com

Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencing Of Defendants In MH17 Crash Case

Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2022 | 12:24 AM

Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencing of Defendants in MH17 Crash Case

The Dutch prosecutor's office is satisfied with the guilty verdict of the Hague court to three defendants in the case of the crash of the MH17 flight in eastern Ukraine in 2014, the office's spokesperson, Brechtje van de Moosdijk, told RIA Novosti

SCHIPHOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The Dutch prosecutor's office is satisfied with the guilty verdict of the Hague court to three defendants in the case of the crash of the MH17 flight in eastern Ukraine in 2014, the office's spokesperson, Brechtje van de Moosdijk, told RIA Novosti.

"The Public Prosecution Service is very satisfied with the verdict. Especially important for the next of kin is that the court has looked at the case with a broad scope and has established that from May 2014 the Russian federation had overall control over the DPR and that the BUK TELAR used to shoot down MH17 came from the Russian Federation and was brought back to the Russian Federation immediately after," the spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Van May From Court

Recent Stories

Russian Envoy Calls IAEA Resolution on Iran 'Count ..

Russian Envoy Calls IAEA Resolution on Iran 'Counterproductive, Untimely'

5 minutes ago
 World must speak with "one voice" to urge India to ..

World must speak with "one voice" to urge India to desist from altering IIOJK de ..

33 minutes ago
 US Welcomes Dutch Court Decision on MH-17 Flight C ..

US Welcomes Dutch Court Decision on MH-17 Flight Case - Blinken

33 minutes ago
 DR Congo sends warplanes against advancing M23 reb ..

DR Congo sends warplanes against advancing M23 rebels

33 minutes ago
 Germany Experiences Nation-Wide Network Disruption ..

Germany Experiences Nation-Wide Network Disruptions - Reports

33 minutes ago
 US House Majority Leader Hoyer Says Will Not Seek ..

US House Majority Leader Hoyer Says Will Not Seek Reelection to Leadership in Ne ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.