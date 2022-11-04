The Dutch Public Prosecution Service told Sputnik on Friday that it was investigating the case of a detainee who is suspected of supplying microchips to Russia in violation of EU sanctions

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) The Dutch Public Prosecution Service told Sputnik on Friday that it was investigating the case of a detainee who is suspected of supplying microchips to Russia in violation of EU sanctions.

"We are investigating this case, at the moment we cannot provide more details," the press service of the agency said when asked whether charges had been brought against the detainee.

On October 7, the Fiscal Information and Investigation Service of the Netherlands announced the detention of a 55-year-old man on suspicion of supplying goods to Russia that can be used for military purposes. According to the representative of the department, the man has citizenship of Russia and the Netherlands.