Dutch prosecutors say MH17 suspects 'served military interests'

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Dutch prosecutors said Monday that four suspects accused of downing a Malaysia Airlines flight with a surface-to-air missile were seeking to serve "their own military interests", as they launched closing arguments in the closely-watched trial.

Four suspects are being tried in absentia for launching a BUK missile that hit flight MH17 over war-torn eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing all 298 people on board.

Prosecutors launched closing arguments in the trial Monday, saying the four suspects played pivotal roles in securing the BUK system, which was most likely intended to strike a Ukrainian war plane.

"If this was the intention, that doesn't change the accusation of making it a criminal act," public prosecutor Thijs Berger told the judges.

"A mistake in target also makes no difference to the evidence that such a crime has been committed." The suspects "used a BUK missile as a tool to serve their own military interest and hit MH17 with it", he added.

International investigators say the BUK missile was originally brought from a Russian military base, ostensibly to be used in the fight against Ukrainian forces.

Berger said the men on trial "did not press the button themselves, but... used it for their armed struggle with the aim of destroying an aircraft".

The four suspects on trial are Russian nationals Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov, and Ukrainian citizen Leonid Kharchenko.

All four have refused to appear in court in the Netherlands and are being tried in absentia.