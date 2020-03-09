UrduPoint.com
Dutch Prosecutors Say Studied Information Provided By Russia In MH17 Case

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

Dutch prosecutors have looked into the information provided by Russia for the case of downing of flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine, prosecutor Ward Ferdinandusse said on Monday

AMSTERDAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Dutch prosecutors have looked into the information provided by Russia for the case of downing of flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine, prosecutor Ward Ferdinandusse said on Monday.

The flight MH17 of Malaysia Airlines crashed on July 17, 2014, in eastern Ukraine while en route to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 people aboard were killed. Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's easternmost Donbas region, where the plane was shot down, have exchanged blame for the incident. The investigation into the MH17 crash is being conducted by Dutch prosecutors and the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT). Russia conducted its own investigation and said it had provided the JIT with evidence, including radar data, showing that the plane had been shot down by a Ukrainian Buk missile.

"We have taken into account the information that Russia provided to the Joint Investigation Team or voiced at its press conferences. It has been studied over the course of the investigation," Ferdinandusse said at the MH17 trial began at the Schiphol judicial complex in Amsterdam.

The international probe alleged that the plane had been shot down by a missile that came from the 53rd Anti-aircraft Missile Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, based near Russia's city of Kursk.

Moscow has repeatedly denied the JIT's accusations, saying that the claims were unfounded and the investigation was biased. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia has not been granted access to the investigation and that Moscow would be able to recognize its results only if it is given access to the probe.

