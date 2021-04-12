UrduPoint.com
Dutch Prosecutors Unaware How Reporters Got Recordings Of MH17 Case Involvee's Talks

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 01:26 PM

Dutch Prosecutors Unaware How Reporters Got Recordings of MH17 Case Involvee's Talks

The Dutch Public Prosecution Service is unaware how Dutch reporters obtained the recordings of phone conversations of a defendant in the MH17 crash case, Brechtje van de Moosdijk, told Sputnik on Monday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) The Dutch Public Prosecution Service is unaware how Dutch reporters obtained the recordings of phone conversations of a defendant in the MH17 crash case, Brechtje van de Moosdijk, told Sputnik on Monday.

It was revealed this weekend that journalists from the Netherlands Broadcasting Corporation had at their disposal around 1,000 recordings of telephone conversations that the defendant, Sergey Dubinsky, held in July and August 2014 during and after the deadly plane crash. The recordings were made by Ukrainian special services.

"I have watched the program that you are talking about, but I do not know how the journalists obtained the recordings, so I cannot say anything about it," van de Moosdijk said, asked how the reporters could obtain the classified materials.

