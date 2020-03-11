UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Prosecutors Want Russian Citizen Pulatov To Testify In MH17 Trial As Witness

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 12:10 AM

Dutch Prosecutors Want Russian Citizen Pulatov to Testify in MH17 Trial As Witness

AMSTERDAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Dutch prosecutors are seeking to call Russian citizen Oleg Pulatov to testify as a witness in the criminal trial into the downing of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17, a court heard on Tuesday during the second day of pre-trial hearings in the Netherlands.

Thijs Berger, a prosecutor in the trial, raised the issue of Pulatov's potential involvement in judicial proceedings. Pulatov and three other men ” Russian citizens Igor Girkin and Sergey Dubinsky, as well as Ukrainian national Leonid Kharchenko ” were named by the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in June 2019 as suspects in the case.

"If the defense cannot choose at this time the most adequate modality for such an interview [Pulatov's testimony], we would like to state, at least call him [Pulatov], summon him as a witness in the cases of the other defendants ... so he can choose later on whether or not he would like to use that opportunity. He will still be free to decide," Berger told the courtroom.

After Berger made his concluding statements during Tuesday's proceedings at the Schiphol Judicial Complex, the court was adjourned until March 23.

Earlier in the day, Berger stated that testimony from new witnesses could be used during the ongoing investigation and that any additions to the case file would be made before a pre-trial review hearing in June.

On July 17, 2014, a Malaysian Airlines jet bound for Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam crashed in eastern Ukraine, killing all 298 people on board. Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's Donbas region have accused each other of shooting down the aircraft.

Moscow has repeatedly denied involvement in the incident and has called the JIT investigation biased and politicized as Russia's evidence, including radar data showing that the plane had been shot down by a Ukrainian Buk missile, has been ignored by investigators.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday said that he would not comment on the ongoing judicial proceedings.

Related Topics

Hearing Ukraine Russia Kuala Lumpur Amsterdam Kiev Netherlands March June July Criminals 2019 All From Court

Recent Stories

Prime Minister to lay foundation stone of seven ho ..

19 seconds ago

Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi by 5 wickets ..

21 seconds ago

Workers' remittances increase 5.4% to $15.12 bln

22 seconds ago

North Macedonian Government Temporarily Shuts Scho ..

21 minutes ago

General Commander of Polish Military Contracted CO ..

22 minutes ago

WTO Suspends All Meetings From March 11-20 After E ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.