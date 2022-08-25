Dutch Province Bans Farmers From Using Surface Water Amid Severe Drought - Reports

Farmers in the Dutch southernmost province of Limburg will be banned from using surface water, in particular, river water, for agriculture due to the ongoing drought, national media reported on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) Farmers in the Dutch southernmost province of Limburg will be banned from using surface water, in particular, river water, for agriculture due to the ongoing drought, national media reported on Thursday.

Due to the severe drought, a ban on the use of surface water for farmers will come into effect in northern and central parts of Limburg starting from 12 p.m. local time (10:00 GMT) on August 26 to prevent further decrease in rivers' water level and their drying up, the Dutch Broadcasting Foundation (NOS) reported.

The local authorities said a partial ban has already been in place in Limburg to stabilize water levels in rivers and streams, but the reservoirs in northern and central parts of the province are also under the threat of drying up, according to the report.

On August 3, the Dutch government declared water shortage due to a persistent drought following an abnormal heat wave. Parts of the Netherlands have already banned farmers from spraying their crops with surface water, exacerbating existing tensions caused by fertilizer restrictions. The authorities are also monitoring the water level in lake IJsselmeer, the largest source of drinking water in the country.

Many European countries have been experiencing extremely high temperatures this summer. Some countries have been impacted by unprecedented droughts, while others are dealing with massive wildfires that engulf thousands of acres of land, displacing thousands of Europeans.