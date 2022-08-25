UrduPoint.com

Dutch Province Bans Farmers From Using Surface Water Amid Severe Drought - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2022 | 10:19 PM

Dutch Province Bans Farmers From Using Surface Water Amid Severe Drought - Reports

Farmers in the Dutch southernmost province of Limburg will be banned from using surface water, in particular, river water, for agriculture due to the ongoing drought, national media reported on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) Farmers in the Dutch southernmost province of Limburg will be banned from using surface water, in particular, river water, for agriculture due to the ongoing drought, national media reported on Thursday.

Due to the severe drought, a ban on the use of surface water for farmers will come into effect in northern and central parts of Limburg starting from 12 p.m. local time (10:00 GMT) on August 26 to prevent further decrease in rivers' water level and their drying up, the Dutch Broadcasting Foundation (NOS) reported.

The local authorities said a partial ban has already been in place in Limburg to stabilize water levels in rivers and streams, but the reservoirs in northern and central parts of the province are also under the threat of drying up, according to the report.

On August 3, the Dutch government declared water shortage due to a persistent drought following an abnormal heat wave. Parts of the Netherlands have already banned farmers from spraying their crops with surface water, exacerbating existing tensions caused by fertilizer restrictions. The authorities are also monitoring the water level in lake IJsselmeer, the largest source of drinking water in the country.

Many European countries have been experiencing extremely high temperatures this summer. Some countries have been impacted by unprecedented droughts, while others are dealing with massive wildfires that engulf thousands of acres of land, displacing thousands of Europeans.

Related Topics

Shortage Water Agriculture Drought Heat Wave Netherlands August Media From Government P

Recent Stories

US, China Nearing Deal to Allow Audit Inspection o ..

US, China Nearing Deal to Allow Audit Inspection of NY-Listed Chinese Firms - Re ..

55 seconds ago
 US Congresswoman Greene Says 'Swatted' Twice, Cons ..

US Congresswoman Greene Says 'Swatted' Twice, Considers Them Assassination Attem ..

56 seconds ago
 Two outlaws held

Two outlaws held

58 seconds ago
 Foreign national held, drugs recovered at Karachi ..

Foreign national held, drugs recovered at Karachi airport

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army, FC with civil administration busy t ..

Pakistan Army, FC with civil administration busy to help flood victims in Baloch ..

16 minutes ago
 Almost Half of Russians Believe Country's Global S ..

Almost Half of Russians Believe Country's Global Standing Will Improve Soon - Po ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.