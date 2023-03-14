Dutch Public Transport Strike Resumes Amid Stalled Pay Talks

Dutch public transport workers walked out on a 48-hour strike on Tuesday after the national trade union FNV said that that the collective bargaining process over fairer pay remained deadlocked

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Dutch public transport workers walked out on a 48-hour strike on Tuesday after the national trade union FNV said that that the collective bargaining process over fairer pay remained deadlocked.

Thousands of bus drivers were expected to converge on Utrecht, south of the capital of Amsterdam, for a national demonstration, FNV said in a statement.

FNV will hand over a petition to the state infrastructure minister, Vivianne Heijnen, to call for wage increases matching a spike in the cost of living and energy bills as well as workload adjustments.

Marijn van der Gaag, head of FNV's regional transport unit, told AD newspaper that unionists will pause industrial action if employees are ready to talk but he rejected the proposed six-week halt to strikes that have paralyzed the Netherlands for weeks.

Train services continued running on schedule in the country's north on Tuesday, while other regions reported disruption, Arriva transport company said. Walkouts were reported in Limburg, Vechtdal and Achterhoek.