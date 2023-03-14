UrduPoint.com

Dutch Public Transport Strike Resumes Amid Stalled Pay Talks

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2023 | 07:26 PM

Dutch Public Transport Strike Resumes Amid Stalled Pay Talks

Dutch public transport workers walked out on a 48-hour strike on Tuesday after the national trade union FNV said that that the collective bargaining process over fairer pay remained deadlocked

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Dutch public transport workers walked out on a 48-hour strike on Tuesday after the national trade union FNV said that that the collective bargaining process over fairer pay remained deadlocked.

Thousands of bus drivers were expected to converge on Utrecht, south of the capital of Amsterdam, for a national demonstration, FNV said in a statement.

FNV will hand over a petition to the state infrastructure minister, Vivianne Heijnen, to call for wage increases matching a spike in the cost of living and energy bills as well as workload adjustments.

Marijn van der Gaag, head of FNV's regional transport unit, told AD newspaper that unionists will pause industrial action if employees are ready to talk but he rejected the proposed six-week halt to strikes that have paralyzed the Netherlands for weeks.

Train services continued running on schedule in the country's north on Tuesday, while other regions reported disruption, Arriva transport company said. Walkouts were reported in Limburg, Vechtdal and Achterhoek.

Related Topics

Company Utrecht Amsterdam Van Netherlands (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt ..

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt Government Excellence Award

2 hours ago
 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

3 hours ago
 World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in ..

World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in its Young Global Leaders Clas ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF MENA conference

4 hours ago
 UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of eco ..

UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of economic cooperation

4 hours ago
 Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for ..

Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for 'High-Volume Fight' - Official

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.