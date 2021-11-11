Dutch report record daily new Covid cases

UrduPoint.com

The Netherlands on Thursday reported a record daily number of new Covid cases, as the government considered reimposing restrictions to curb the spike in infections

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :The Netherlands on Thursday reported a record daily number of new Covid cases, as the government considered reimposing restrictions to curb the spike in infections.

The 16,364 new cases over the previous 24 hours, announced by the RIVM public health institute, smashed the previous record of 12,997 set on December 20 last year.

