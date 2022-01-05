UrduPoint.com

Dutch Report Record Number Of Virus Infections

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2022 | 09:09 PM

Dutch report record number of virus infections

The Netherlands on Wednesday recorded its highest number of coronavirus cases ever registered in a single day, with 24,590 positive tests, the country's national health authority said

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :The Netherlands on Wednesday recorded its highest number of coronavirus cases ever registered in a single day, with 24,590 positive tests, the country's national health authority said.

The new record overtakes a previous figure of 23,713, registered on November 24, the National Institute for Public Health said, adding that the highly-infectious Omicron variant now made up most cases.

Yet, despite the rapid rise in infections due to the Omicron strain, hospital admission numbers continued to decline said health authorities.

Around 13 patients were admitted to intensive care units over the past 24 hours, the lowest number since October.

There were now 449 coronavirus patients in intensive care, 15 fewer than on Tuesday, the National Coordination Centre for Patient Distribution (LCPS) added.

But the LCPS warned that the rapid rise in infections were bound to have an impact on the number of hospital admissions later in the month.

"The effects are still unclear, but the expectation is that the intake of new patients will rise halfway through January," the LCPS said.

The Netherlands currently has one of the strictest set of anti-virus measures in place, with all non-essential shops, restaurants, bars and entertainment venues shuttered until January 14.

Dutch schools however are set to reopen on January 10, but universities and other higher education institutions remained closed and restricted to online teaching.

Related Topics

Education Netherlands January October November All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Israeli Defense Minister, King of Jordan Discuss P ..

Israeli Defense Minister, King of Jordan Discuss Politics, Security

6 minutes ago
 Japan urges Indonesia to end coal ban

Japan urges Indonesia to end coal ban

6 minutes ago
 5 killed, 10 injured in a road mishap

5 killed, 10 injured in a road mishap

6 minutes ago
 Rainy weather forecast for Balcohistan during next ..

Rainy weather forecast for Balcohistan during next 24 hours

6 minutes ago
 Washington Bars 2 Former, Current Bosnian Official ..

Washington Bars 2 Former, Current Bosnian Officials From Entering US - Blinken

8 minutes ago
 Thirteen dead in Philadelphia house fire: US media ..

Thirteen dead in Philadelphia house fire: US media

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.