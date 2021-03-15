UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Report Ten Possible AstraZeneca Clot Cases: Watchdog

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 08:43 PM

Dutch report ten possible AstraZeneca clot cases: watchdog

Ten cases of blot clots potentially linked to AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine have been reported in the Netherlands, the Dutch drugs watchdog said Monday after the government halted use of the jab

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Ten cases of blot clots potentially linked to AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine have been reported in the Netherlands, the Dutch drugs watchdog said Monday after the government halted use of the jab.

The Dutch health ministry said late on Sunday that it had suspended the rollout of the vaccine for two weeks while similar cases were reported in Denmark, Norway and other countries.

"After previous media attention last Thursday, Lareb has received as many as ten reports on the AstraZeneca vaccine, in which thrombosis or embolism may have played a role," Lareb, the Dutch drugs safety centre, said in a statement.

There were no cases of lowered counts of platelets -- blood cells that help clotting -- like those reported in Denmark and Norway in patients under the age of 50, Lareb said.

The health ministry had previously said no similar cases were known in the Netherlands.

Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said Sunday that it was "wise to press the pause button now as a precaution." "The crucial question is whether these are complaints after or because of the vaccination. There should be no doubt about the vaccines," de Jonge said in the statement.

Nearly 289,000 AstraZeneca vaccine appointments have had to be cancelled as a result, Dutch news agency ANP said, quoting the government's coronavirus "dashboard".

The AstraZeneca halt is a blow to the Netherlands' vaccination campaign, which has picked up in recent weeks after a slow start in which it was the last EU country to start vaccinations.

The Netherlands has recorded around 1.1 million Covid-19 cases and 16,000 deaths.

Related Topics

Awami National Party Drugs Norway Netherlands Denmark May Sunday Media Government Blood Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Musk crowned 'Tecnoking' at Tesla

2 minutes ago

Steelmaker GFG pauses UK ops after Greensill colla ..

2 minutes ago

Solid evidence of money laundering available again ..

6 minutes ago

Gunmen kidnap pupils in Nigeria's restive nortwest ..

6 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister backs police chief despite prote ..

6 minutes ago

Anwar Gargash, Zaki Nusseibeh are key players in c ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.