Dutch report urges 'mixed' government of politicians and outsiders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Netherlands is heading towards a partially technocratic government four months after far-right leader Geert Wilders swept to a stunning election win -- but without the anti-Islam firebrand as prime minister

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The Netherlands is heading towards a partially technocratic government four months after far-right leader Geert Wilders swept to a stunning election win -- but without the anti-Islam firebrand as prime minister.

The four parties thrashing out a messy coalition deal have agreed to keep talking about an "evenly-mixed" cabinet composed of politicians and technocrats, according to a keenly awaited report released Thursday.

The leaders of the four right-wing parties are "striving for a good, balanced mix of ministers from inside and outside politics," said the report drawn up by Kim Putters, the "informer" charged with overseeing the fractious talks.

"Based on the discussions held, I consider it wise to strive for a split of, for example, 50 percent of people with political ties and 50 percent from outside" in the cabinet, Putters recommended.

The four party leaders, including Wilders, have agreed to retain their roles as members of parliament and not take ministerial jobs.

Wilders, who has struggled to convince other parties to serve under him, announced Wednesday he would not be prime minister but also voiced his displeasure.

"I don't actually think that's how it should be in a democracy," he told reporters.

He said he had decided to step aside "no matter how much it hurts, no matter how unfair, and no matter how constitutionally incorrect" it may be.