Dutch Reporter De Vries Dies From Wounds After Being Shot in Amsterdam - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Peter De Vries, a well-known Dutch reporter, died from his wounds on Thursday less than 10 days after being shot, the NL Times news agency reported.

The 64-years-old crime reporter was shot in Amsterdam on July 6.

"Peter fought to the end, but was unable to win the battle. He died surrounded by the people who love him," his family said in a statement, as quoted by the news agency.