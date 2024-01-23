Open Menu

Dutch Reporter Murder Suspects On Trial

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2024 | 04:00 PM

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The trial began on Tuesday of nine suspects in the murder of high-profile Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries, whose killing stunned the Netherlands and spotlighted the country's drug gang underworld.

De Vries, 64, was shot in the head on a busy Amsterdam street in July 2021, shortly after leaving a television studio where he was appearing as a guest.

Authorities believe gang leaders ordered his murder due to his role as adviser to a key witness in the trial of alleged drugs baron Ridouan Taghi, who was arrested in Dubai in 2019.

Two suspects, identified only as Dutch man Delano G.

and Kamil E. from Poland, were arrested shortly after the incident. Prosecutors have called for them to serve a life sentence.

Prosecutors believe Delano G. pulled the trigger and Kamil E. drove the getaway car and carried out surveillance prior to the shooting.

Just before the verdict against the pair, new information emerged that prompted judges to reopen the case.

Seven men suspected of organising and facilitating the killing have been added to the trial, in addition to Delano G. and Kamil E.

