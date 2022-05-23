UrduPoint.com

Dutch Reporters' Association Plans To Challenge Blockage Of Sputnik In EU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2022 | 09:19 PM

The association of Dutch reporters and other organizations plan to challenge the EU blockage of RT and Sputnik in the European Court of Justice, according to a joint statement issued on Monday

"A group of providers and organizations advocating freedom of the internet and the press will ask the European Court of Justice to rule on a pan-European blockade of the Russian state media RT and Sputnik.

The application will be submitted to the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg on May 24," the statement read.

