Dutch Reporters' Association Plans To Challenge Blockage Of Sputnik In EU
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2022 | 09:19 PM
PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) The association of Dutch reporters and other organizations plan to challenge the EU blockage of RT and Sputnik in the European Court of Justice, according to a joint statement issued on Monday.
"A group of providers and organizations advocating freedom of the internet and the press will ask the European Court of Justice to rule on a pan-European blockade of the Russian state media RT and Sputnik.
The application will be submitted to the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg on May 24," the statement read.