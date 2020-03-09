(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Independent Dutch journalist Max van der Werff's materials claiming that Buk missile systems were absent from the area close to the MH17 airliner crash site in Ukraine may be included in case files, Judicial Spokeswoman Marijke Knijff told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Independent Dutch journalist Max van der Werff's materials claiming that Buk missile systems were absent from the area close to the MH17 airliner crash site in Ukraine may be included in case files, Judicial Spokeswoman Marijke Knijff told Sputnik on Monday.

In February, the journalist published on his own website an article that analyzed the contents of four documents of the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team's (JIT) leaked on behalf of Bonanza Media. One of them is a September 2016 letter from the Dutch Military Information and Investigation Service (MIVD) addressed to the public prosecutor at the National Prosecutor's Office on Counter Terrorism where the MIVD could not find any Buk missile systems, belonging to either Russia or Ukraine, that was in range to shoot down the airplane.

According to the spokeswoman, even at a later stage, new documents can be attached to the case, including requests from defendants and their lawyers. At the moment, it is still unclear whether this article will be included in the case files. But if the document that was leaked has already been included in the case file or added to it at the request of the defendant, it may become part of the case, the spokeswoman added.